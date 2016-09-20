Donald Trump says it's worse than 'ever, ever, ever' for black people in the United States

Donald Trump made an eye-popping claim on Tuesday when asking black voters to support him for president.

"Our African American communities are absolutely in the worse shape they've ever been in before," he said during a North Carolina rally. "Ever, ever, ever."

The statement overlooked the fact that slavery was legal for nearly a century after the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776.

President Obama has already mocked Trump's dark view of life for African Americans in the United States.

"You may have heard Hillary's opponent in this election say that there's never been a worse time to be a black person. I mean, he missed that whole civics lesson about slavery or Jim Crow," Obama said in a speech on Saturday. "But we've got a museum for him to visit, so he can tune in. We will educate him."