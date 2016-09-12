Donald Trump questions independence of Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen and FBI

Donald Trump has been trying to stay out of the news for the last 24 hours to let Hillary Clinton baste in her own politically problematic juices. So much for that.

In the course of about three minutes of an interview with CNBC on Monday, his second television spot of the morning, the GOP presidential nominee accused Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen of being in the tank for President Obama, and dismissed the independence of the FBI and Department of Justice. He also again casually called Sen. Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas."

This is typical Trump, of course, and may not even make much news. But it's a perfect illustration of how his provocations are now so frequent that many are taken for granted.

Start with Warren. The Pocahontas crack is an old one -- related to her undocumented claims of Cherokee heritage -- and considered offensive to many Native Americans. But even as politicians are coached not to punch downward, Trump seems unable to resist engaging with Warren, a frequent critic of the candidate.

Then it was on to Yellen, head of the Fed, a largely independent government agency. Trump did not only question her leadership, he suggested she was taking actions to help Obama.

“She's keeping them [interest rates] artificially low to get Obama retired. ... It’s a very serious problem,” Trump said, citing his concern that interest rates will rise in the future.

“I think she’s very political, and to a certain extent I think she should be ashamed of herself,” Trump added.

The Fed has been edging toward raising interest rates this year, but mixed economic news has slowed that plan.

Then it was on to federal law enforcement, which Trump has criticized for failing to prosecute Clinton for sending classified email on her private server.

“I used to think that the Justice Department worked independently also," Trump said. "I used to think that the FBI was independent also. But that’s obviously not possible because Hillary Clinton is guilty as hell and everybody knows it."

The FBI and Justice Department recently concluded that althought Clinton's handling of classified material was "careless," her actions did not merit criminal prosecution.