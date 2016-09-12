Ill with pneumonia, Hillary Clinton plans to teleconference in for California fundraiser

Though Hillary Clinton's now well-documented case of pneumonia forced her to skip a California trip, she is trying to show that she remains engaged in this crucial phase of the presidential campaign.

Her spokesman, Nick Merrill, said she plans to teleconference in to a fundraiser Monday in San Francisco, "which is proceeding as scheduled in her absence."

In addition to missing fundraisers in California, Clinton also had to cancel a taped interview for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”