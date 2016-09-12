TRAIL GUIDE
Hillary Clinton canceled her trip to California this week after a diagnosis of pneumonia. Donald Trump makes an appearance in Baltimore Monday before heading to North Carolina.

  • Donald Trump said on Fox Monday morning that he would release results from a recent physical
  • A few minutes later on CNBC, Trump took shots at Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and the FBI, before releasing a new ad
  • Hillary Clinton diagnosed with pneumonia, cancels California trip but will teleconference in to one fundraiser.
  • Clinton felt unwell at a Sept. 11 service. The Secret Service denied a report that it violated protocol when Clinton departed. The campaign says it 'could have done better yesterday'
  • In California, Clinton holds a wide lead
Sept. 12, 2016
7:11 a.m. Sept. 12, 2016, 7:11 a.m.

Ill with pneumonia, Hillary Clinton plans to teleconference in for California fundraiser

Noah Bierman

Though Hillary Clinton's now well-documented case of pneumonia forced her to skip a California trip, she is trying to show that she remains engaged in this crucial phase of the presidential campaign.

Her spokesman, Nick Merrill, said she plans to teleconference in to a fundraiser Monday in San Francisco, "which is proceeding as scheduled in her absence."

In addition to missing fundraisers in California, Clinton also had to cancel a taped interview for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

