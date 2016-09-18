TRAIL GUIDE
President Obama delivers a fiery speech, urging black voters to support Hillary Clinton.

  • Clinton is holding on to a lead in the key state of Pennsylvania, a new poll shows
  • Donald Trump says Clinton wants to 'abolish' the border, another falsehood by the GOP nominee
  • A letter from Mike Pence's doctor gives him a clean bill of health
  • Trump tried to end the "birther" talk about Obama last week, but he has had a lot to say over the years about where the president was born
Sept. 18, 2016
6:46 a.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 6:46 a.m.

Explosion near race course in New Jersey was terrorism, Gov. Christie says

Katherine Skiba

(Peter Ackerman /Asbury Park Press / Associated Press)
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that a pipe bomb explosion before a Marine charity race in his state was “clearly an act of terrorism.”

Christie, speaking on "Fox News Sunday," said the blast “was done intentionally to terrorize the people of New Jersey.”

The FBI is leading the investigation, and it’s not known who was responsible for the blast, Christie said. There are promising leads but no one has been taken into custody, he added.

The race in Seaside Park, N.J., had not started when the bomb exploded, and there were no injuries. 

