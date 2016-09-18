President Obama delivers a fiery speech, urging black voters to support Hillary Clinton.
- Clinton is holding on to a lead in the key state of Pennsylvania, a new poll shows
- Donald Trump says Clinton wants to 'abolish' the border, another falsehood by the GOP nominee
- A letter from Mike Pence's doctor gives him a clean bill of health
- Trump tried to end the "birther" talk about Obama last week, but he has had a lot to say over the years about where the president was born
Explosion near race course in New Jersey was terrorism, Gov. Christie says
Latest updates
