Explosion near race course in New Jersey was terrorism, Gov. Christie says

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that a pipe bomb explosion before a Marine charity race in his state was “clearly an act of terrorism.”

Christie, speaking on "Fox News Sunday," said the blast “was done intentionally to terrorize the people of New Jersey.”

The FBI is leading the investigation, and it’s not known who was responsible for the blast, Christie said. There are promising leads but no one has been taken into custody, he added.

The race in Seaside Park, N.J., had not started when the bomb exploded, and there were no injuries.