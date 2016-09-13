TRAIL GUIDE
While Hillary Clinton recuperates from her pneumonia, President Obama will campaign for her Tuesday in Philadelphia. Donald Trump continues his trail through the battleground states, unveiling a new childcare plan Tuesday evening in Pennsylvania.

  • Hillary Clinton's new ad shows Donald Trump insulting people, a day after Trump's ad showed Clinton insulting people
  • Trump tries to win over suburbanites and female voters with new childcare agenda
  • President Obama returns to the campaign trail while Clinton recuperates
  • Do presidential candidates need tell the public about their health? How much?
  • Why is this doctor promoting new theories about Clinton's health?
  • Hillary Clinton wants millennial support, but how does she get them to vote?
Sept. 13, 2016
Health episode raises new doubts and brings up old concerns about Hillary Clinton. That's why it hurts politically

Mark Z. Barabak

For Hillary Clinton, the most politically damaging aspect of her recent health scare is not any new revelation but the reemergence of an old pattern.

The image of her buckling at the knees Sunday pushed doubts about her personal well-being from the crazy realm of conspiracy mongering squarely into the mainstream of serious discussion.

Making things much worse, though, was her campaign’s handling of the episode — the delays, the half-explanations, the grudging trickle of information — which played to some deep concerns going back to Clinton’s White House days and controversies over openness and candor.

Far and away the biggest impediment standing between Clinton and the White House is the fact that a great many voters, including some with every intention of voting for the former first lady and secretary of State, simply do not trust her.

The events Sunday did nothing to reassure them.

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

