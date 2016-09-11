Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton take a break from campaigning to remember victims of Sept. 11
- Clinton expresses regrets for calling half of Trump's supporters "deplorables"
- Why Clinton's "deplorables" comment isn't really like Mitt Romney's 47% claim
- Trump: Iranians who harass the U.S. Navy 'will be shot out of the water'
- Trump's campaign says he didn't know his interview with Larry King would be aired on Russian television
Hillary Clinton leaves 9/11 event in New York after feeling unwell
