Hillary Clinton leaves 9/11 event in New York after feeling unwell

Hillary Clinton left early from a Sept. 11 memorial service in New York on Sunday after feeling unwell.

Her campaign spokesman Nick Merrill released a statement saying that the Democratic presidential nominee left the commemoration ceremony after an hour and a half because she felt "overheated."

"During the ceremony, she felt overheated so departed to go to her daughter's apartment, and is feeling much better," Merrill said.

Shortly before noon, Clinton left her daughter’s apartment, wearing sunglasses and waving at diners at a nearby restaurant.

"I'm feeling great, it's a beautiful day in New York," Clinton said.

The incident is likely to give new ammunition to Clinton's critics who have been arguing in recent weeks that she does not have the "stamina" to be president.

Clinton has denied any health problems.