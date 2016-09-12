Hillary Clinton to release more medical records, campaign says

Hillary Clinton plans to release additional health records, responding to fresh concerns about her well-being and a challenge from Donald Trump.

Clinton will release documents that reveal the type of pneumonia she is suffering from and the medical circumstances around her falling ill Sunday, campaign spokesman Brian Fallon said on MSNBC on Monday. She faltered and needed to be supported by Secret Services agents after abruptly leaving a 9/11 memorial service at ground zero.

“In the next couple of days we're going to be releasing additional medical information about Hillary Clinton,” Fallon said.

“We are going to be releasing that to further put to rest any lingering concerns about what you saw yesterday,” he said.

The campaign is making the move after long resisting disclosing medical records beyond a letter provided last year from Clinton’s physician, attesting to her good health. Donald Trump has similarly balked at providing medical records beyond such a letter.

Trump said earlier Monday that he had been examined last week and planned to disclose new records. Fox News reported that Trump would release the new records during an appearance on "Dr. Oz" on Thursday.

Fallon struggled to explain why the Clinton campaign did not disclose her condition until two days after she was diagnosed and a video emerged showing her stumbling.

The campaign has also come under fire for keeping the small group of reporters tasked with tracking Clinton’s movements in the dark for hours about what was going on and where Clinton was going after she departed ground zero.