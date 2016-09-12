Kaine 'ready to become president' if necessary, says former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland

As Hillary Clinton recovers from pneumonia, running mate Tim Kaine was introduced Monday as “ready to become the president” if necessary, according to multiple media reports.

The remark, by Ohio's former Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland at an event in Dayton, immediately raised eyebrows given the events of the previous 24 hours.

On Sunday, Clinton’s campaign revealed that she had been diagnosed with pneumonia, following her abrupt early departure from a 9/11 ceremony in New York.

Kaine dismissed concerns about Clinton’s health at the Dayton campaign rally, according to a Washington Examiner report. He said he spoke with her immediately after he heard the news and she joked with him about his debate preparations.

"So she was immediately responding back and joking around, but I know you're thinking about her, and I am, too," Kaine said. "Her energy staggers me. I have a hard time keeping up. And we know she's going to be fantastic. She'll be a fantastic president."

He blamed speculation about Clinton’s health on her opponents.

"I think that is part of her political enemies' attempt to conjure up a rumor that could hurt her politically,” he told reporters, according to the Columbus Dispatch. “I don’t think there’s any evidence she has any serious chronic, health conditions that could make it difficult for her to serve as president.”