TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Hillary Clinton canceled her trip to California this week after a diagnosis of pneumonia. Donald Trump appeared in Baltimore Monday before heading to North Carolina.

  • Donald Trump said on Fox Monday morning that he would release results from a recent physical, with Fox reporting later that he'll do it on "Dr. Oz"
  • Hillary Clinton's campaign says she will release more records too
  • Clinton cancels California trip but will teleconference in to one fundraiser
  • In California, Clinton holds a wide lead
  • Meet the woman whose job it is to sell Trump to Latinos. Her own life has been spent helping immigrants, including those who came illegally
Sept. 12, 2016
1:20 p.m. Sept. 12, 2016, 1:20 p.m.

Kaine 'ready to become president' if necessary, says former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland

Seema Mehta

Kaine 'ready to become president' if necessary, says former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland

As Hillary Clinton recovers from pneumonia, running mate Tim Kaine was introduced Monday as “ready to become the president” if necessary, according to multiple media reports.

The remark, by Ohio's former Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland at an event in Dayton, immediately raised eyebrows given the events of the previous 24 hours.

On Sunday, Clinton’s campaign revealed that she had been diagnosed with pneumonia, following her abrupt early departure from a 9/11 ceremony in New York. 

Kaine dismissed concerns about Clinton’s health at the Dayton campaign rally, according to a Washington Examiner report. He said he spoke with her immediately after he heard the news and she joked with him about his debate preparations.

"So she was immediately responding back and joking around, but I know you're thinking about her, and I am, too," Kaine said. "Her energy staggers me. I have a hard time keeping up. And we know she's going to be fantastic. She'll be a fantastic president."

He blamed speculation about Clinton’s health on her opponents.

"I think that is part of her political enemies' attempt to conjure up a rumor that could hurt her politically,” he told reporters, according to the Columbus Dispatch. “I don’t think there’s any evidence she has any serious chronic, health conditions that could make it difficult for her to serve as president.”

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
71°