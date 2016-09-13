Libertarian Gary Johnson says he'll be on ballot in all 50 states

Libertarian presidential contender Gary Johnson has qualified for the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, his campaign announced Tuesday, clearing a significant hurdle for his upstart third-party bid.

“With a majority of Americans wanting a choice other than Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, today we now know for certain that on election day, every voter in America will have that alternative option," Johnson said in a statement. "And today we also know that the only other option on every American voter’s ballot will be myself and [former Massachusetts Gov. Bill] Weld."

The milestone marks the first time since 1996 that a Libertarian Party nominee has appeared on every state's ballot, according to party Chairman Nicholas Sarwark.

The Libertarians have notched more ballot eligibility than the other minor party getting significant attention this election cycle, the Green Party, which has tapped Jill Stein as its presidential nominee. That party will be on the ballot in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., according to Richard Winger of Ballot Access News.

Meanwhile, Johnson, a former Republican governor of New Mexico, is keeping his focus on another milestone: getting into a televised presidential debate.

In a full-page ad set to run in the New York Times on Wednesday, Johnson and Weld call on the Commission on Presidential Debates to let the Libertarian join the first televised debate on Sept. 26 -- even if Johnson does not hit the commission's qualification threshold.

The commission, the nonprofit panel that sets the guidelines for the fall debates, has said that in order to qualify, a candidate must receive at least 15% support in five national polls after Labor Day. Johnson has hovered just short of that mark, at about 9%.

But the campaign has been buoyed by a recent poll that found 62% of voters want Johnson to be included in the debates. Several prominent Republicans, including Mitt Romney and Arnold Schwarzenegger, have backed Libertarians in their quest to appear on the debate stage.

"Put a third podium on stage for the debate scheduled on September 26th," the letter reads. "Allow us to make our case to the American people. If, in the polls that follow, we fail to meet that 15% standard, we'll make no further efforts for inclusion in subsequent debates."