Donald Trump heads to Toledo, Ohio, Wednesday. Hillary Clinton rallies in Orlando, Fla.
- Hillary Clinton had nearly $20 million more cash on hand than Donald Trump at the end of August
- Trump says black communities are in the worse shape "ever, ever, ever"
- Trump's campaign tries to use gender to undercut Clinton's candidacy
- The two candidates' responses to the weekend's bombs show voters a stark difference in approaches to national security
Mexican ranchera icon serenades Hillary Clinton with an endorsement
Latest updates
Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times