New report compares Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump foundations

With all the controversies swirling around the Clinton and Trump foundations, an organization that tracks nonprofits, GuideStar, decided to take a closer look.

The report, released Wednesday, concluded that the Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Foundation has been the more transparent of the two.

GuideStar noted that the foundation tracks its philanthropic programs to determine how many people around the world are benefiting, such as women receiving job training. Such tracking "makes it far easier for donors and citizens to meaningfully analyze the institution’s value to society."

Meanwhile, the Donald J. Trump Foundation "provides no such metrics." Publicly available tax forms that detail donations to groups like the Ronald McDonald House and the Palm Beach Opera, the report said, "appear to indicate an unfocused generosity."

The report also said it appeared that the Clintons had donated more money to charity -- largely through their own foundation -- than the Trumps. However, the figure is impossible to know for sure because Trump has declined to release his tax returns.