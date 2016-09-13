Obama jabs back after Trump's remarks on Putin

President Obama prides himself on brushing off the slights of his political rivals. But it appeared Donald Trump's assertion that Vladimir Putin was a stronger leader than him may have left a mark.

On a rare full day of campaigning, Obama regularly held Trump's praise for the Russian president against him, often with dripping sarcasm.

Campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia, Obama recalled Trump going on Russian "state television" -- an interview with Larry King for Russia Today's American network -- to extol his leadership by citing his high poll numbers.

"Saddam Hussein had a 90% poll rating!" Obama said.

While he has to do business with Russia, "I don't go around saying that's my role model," Obama said. "Can you imagine Ronald Reagan idolizing somebody like that?"

Speaking at a high-dollar fundraiser in New York on Tuesday night, the president expressed his astonishment that the Republican Party appeared to have followed Trump's lead.

"This is the party that extols freedom and America and the flag and Ronald Reagan, and whose main criticism of me lately has been my tyrannical abuse of power," he said. "And [they nominated] the guy who actively promotes and admires a guy who jails dissidents and controls all state media, all media in his country. And hence has an 82% approval rating."

Pointing to the press corps seated in the rear of the penthouse apartment where he was speaking, Obama added: "Can you imagine what my approval rating would be if all those folks lined up in the back worked for me, if I was writing their stories? Wow! I would be doing really well!"

Someone in the audience then noted his own strong numbers -- 58%, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll.

"I’m doing OK as it is," Obama happily conceded.