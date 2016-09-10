TRAIL GUIDE
Donald Trump and Republicans express anger of comments by Hillary Clinton about his supporters

Sept. 10, 2016
Republicans pounce upon Clinton "deplorables" remark. She apologizes. Sort of.

Seema Mehta

(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
Republicans went on the attack Saturday after Hillary Clinton, during remarks at a fundraiser late Friday night, said that “you could put half of [Donald] Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables,” which she referred to as “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it.”

In tweets, speeches and press statements, Trump, his running mate Mike Pence, and Republican officials accused Clinton of elitism and disrespect. Pence, the Indiana governor, said Clinton had insulted “hardworking Americans.”

The dueling statements increased the focus on racial and ethnic tension that already has dominated the 2016 campaign, often to Trump’s detriment. This time, however, it was Republicans who thought their opponent had wandered into political damaging territory. 

