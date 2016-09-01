The 2 sides of Donald Trump, in 1 day

Donald Trump displayed the two competing personas of his campaign on Wednesday — the instinct-based, aggressive, blaring personality that won him the GOP primary and the more sedate, traditional politician facade he increasingly has employed to win support during the general election.

The GOP presidential nominee was downright subdued when he appeared in Mexico City at a joint news conference with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, talking about his appreciation for Latinos and their work ethic and not getting baited by a question about one of his long-standing campaign promises: to make Mexico pay for an enormous border wall.

Hours later, Trump was throwing the reddest meat to thousands of boisterous supporters as he outlined his immigration plan in Phoenix.

“Together, we can save American lives, American jobs and American futures,” he thundered. “Together, we can save America itself.”

The day followed a pattern in Trump's presidential run. Whenever he tried to contain his impulses, he frequently lashed out in the aftermath.

Take the time in late April when he delivered an important foreign policy speech and then a few days later questioned whether the father of his then-rival, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, was involved in the assassination of President Kennedy. Or in June, when he spoke about the gravity of being the GOP’s nominee, only to shortly thereafter mock his vanquished GOP rivals and the party whose standard-bearer he had become.

In recent weeks, the question has been whether and how long Trump’s most recent reboot, including teleprompter speeches and far fewer frequent stream-of-consciousness asides would last.

Wednesday may offer a clue: By the evening rally, Trump returned to form with his manner and gut-level connection with his core voters. But he largely stuck to his prepared remarks.