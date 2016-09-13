The New York Post's "Illary" cover and other depictions of Hillary Clinton's health

While Hillary Clinton recuperates from her pneumonia, President Obama will campaign for her Tuesday in Philadelphia. Donald Trump continues his trail through the battleground states.

Do presidential candidates need tell the public about their health? How much?

Hillary Clinton wants millennial support, but how does she get them to vote?

says he will release results from a recent physical, with Fox News reporting later that he'll do it on "Dr. Oz" Clinton's campaign says it will also release more health records