While Hillary Clinton recuperates from her pneumonia, President Obama will campaign for her Tuesday in Philadelphia. Donald Trump continues his trail through the battleground states.

  • Do presidential candidates need tell the public about their health? How much?
  • Hillary Clinton wants millennial support, but how does she get them to vote?
  • Donald Trump says he will release results from a recent physical, with Fox News reporting later that he'll do it on "Dr. Oz"
  • Clinton's campaign says it will also release more health records
Sept. 13, 2016
Sept. 13, 2016

The New York Post's "Illary" cover and other depictions of Hillary Clinton's health

