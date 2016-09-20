'There's nothing like doing things with other people's money,' Donald Trump says

As president, Donald Trump says he plans to employ one of his favorite business strategies -- using other people's money.

Not only does he promise that Mexico will pay for a wall along the border with the United States, he told a crowd in North Carolina on Tuesday that Arab countries would fund safe zones in the Middle East for Syrian refugees.

"It's called other people's money," he said. "There's nothing like doing things with other people's money. Because it takes the risk [away]."

It's a tactic he has used in his business dealings, with mixed success.

Trump ran into trouble in Atlantic City by borrowing aggressively to fund his doomed casino empire in the New Jersey resort town.

A Washington Post investigation also found that Trump no longer contributes to the personal foundation that bears his name, and used donors' contributions to the charity to settle legal disputes involving his businesses.