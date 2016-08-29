Trump has called Anthony Weiner a 'sleazeball and pervert.' Turns out he's also given to his campaigns.

Donald Trump, who used Huma Abedin’s separation from husband Anthony Weiner as a prompt to question Hillary Clinton’s judgment, donated to the disgraced former congressman multiple times.

Trump gave a total of $4,300 in 2007 and 2010 to Weiner’s congressional runs, and $150 to a city council race in 1997. The donations were first reported Monday by NBC News.

Abedin, a top aide to Clinton, announced Monday that she was separating from Weiner after he was once again caught sending sexually explicit pictures to women.

Trump, who is twice divorced and has a history of adultery, praised Abedin’s decision but argued that Clinton had shown bad judgment by allowing Weiner in her orbit.

“Huma is making a very wise decision. I know Anthony Weiner well, and she will be far better off without him,” Trump said in a statement. “I only worry for the country in that Hillary Clinton was careless and negligent in allowing Weiner to have such close proximity to highly classified information. Who knows what he learned and who he told? It's just another example of Hillary Clinton's bad judgment. It is possible that our country and its security have been greatly compromised by this.”

Last month, Trump referred to Weiner to argue that Clinton is a security risk, labeling Weiner "a sleazeball and pervert."

Trump has a history of donating to politicians on both sides of the aisle, including Clinton. When his GOP primary rivals castigated his donations to Democrats, Trump responded that he made the contributions because he was a businessman.