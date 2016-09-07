Trump cites resignation of Mexican official as proof his Mexico visit was successful

Donald Trump pointed to the resignation earlier Wednesday of a high-ranking Mexican official as proof that his trip to Mexico last week was a success.

“If you look at what happened, look at the aftermath today, the people who arranged the trip in Mexico have been forced out of government,” Trump said in a commander-in-chief forum hosted by NBC News in New York. “That’s how well we did, and that’s how well we’re going to do have to do.”

Trump was referring to the resignation of Finance Minister Luis Videgaray, who reportedly lobbied hard to invite Trump to meet with President Enrique Peña Nieto last week. Trump did not explain why the departure of Videgaray, long considered Peña Nieto's closest advisor, constituted a success for his campaign.

The meeting in Mexico City stirred controversy on both sides of the border. Trump said he did not discuss one of his signature campaign issues – making Mexico pay for an enormous border wall – with Peña Nieto. The Mexican president later said he told the GOP nominee at the start of their meeting that his nation would not be paying for a border wall.

Trump made his remarks about the finance minister in response to a question by moderator Matt Lauer about whether his temperament--and his acknowledgment that he sometimes says things he later regrets--undermined his ability to be the nation’s commander in chief.

In addition to mentioning Videgaray, Trump answered the question about temperament by pointing to his success in the GOP primary.

“When you say regret, yeah, sure, I regret, but in the meantime I beat 16 people and here I am. I would have liked to have done it in nicer manner, but I had 16 very talented people I had to go through,” Trump said.