Trump's 'birther' falsehoods continue to roil the presidential race

Donald Trump's acknowledgment on Friday that President Obama was born in the United States has not made the controversy over Trump's long advocacy of "birther" falsehoods go away.

The issue continued to ricochet across the campaign debate on Sunday, despite Republican efforts to insist that Trump had now put a close to that chapter. (Obama released his certificate of live birth from Hawaii in 2008 and his long-form birth certificate in 2011, but Trump continued for years to question his origins.)

Obama joked about Trump's admission in a speech Saturday night: “In other breaking news, the world is round, not flat,” he said.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, characterized Trump’s earlier questioning of Obama’s citizenship as a “bigoted lie.”

His Republican counterpart, Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana, however, followed Trump’s lead by pressing a new untrue statement — that the birther debate could be traced to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign.

Pence maintained on “ABC This Week” that Trump had accepted Obama’s being born in the U.S. “without hesitation.”

ABC's Martha Raddatz pointed out that as recently as last Wednesday, Trump had not been willing to say Obama was born in the U.S. Overall, ABC counted 67 tweets and retweets from Trump questioning where the president was born, she said.

“He has been a leader in this birther movement,” she said.

Pence responded by alluding to “news reports” tying the birther movement to the 2008 Clinton campaign.

“You believe that?” she asked.

“Look, I’ll let the facts speak for themselves,” Pence said.

There's no evidence that Clinton ever questioned Obama's birthplace during the 2008 campaign or after. As the Trump campaign recently noted, Clinton fired a staff member in Iowa during the 2008 campaign for circulating an email involving the subject.

A senior advisor, Mark Penn, the campaign pollster, wrote a memo at one point suggesting that Clinton should question Obama's American values, but did not mention any question of his birthplace.

Kaine, speaking on “This Week,” said the birther allegations recalled a time when no African American, free or slave, could become a U.S. citizen.

“This isn't just a semantical thing,” Kaine said. “This is so painful to so many Americans because they remember our history.”

He said he hoped someone would ask Trump whether he had been “gullible” or “conspiratorial” when “dragging us back to the most painful chapter in American life.”

“Who were you trying to appease by doing that?” he asked.

Asked why it took Trump five years to admit that he had promoted a false story, his campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, demurred.

“You’re going to have to ask him,” she said, on CBS's "Face the Nation."

“I think this is a side show now the media seems obsessed with,” she added. “He does things on his terms, on his timeline."

Rep. John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat and veteran of the civil rights movement, called the matter “shameful.”

“Everybody, every reasonable person knew that he was born in America—in Hawaii, not in Kenya," Lewis said on "Face the Nation."

Trump "just wouldn’t give up on it,” he said.

"When you make mistakes, when you’re wrong, you should admit you’re wrong, and ask people to forgive you,” Lewis added.

Obama belittled Trump over the issue in his remarks Saturday night at a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation dinner in Washington.

“To think that with just 124 days to go, under the wire, we got that resolved,” Obama said. “I mean, that’s a boost for me in the home stretch. In other breaking news, the world is round, not flat.”

This post was updated with additional quotes from Conway and Rep. Lewis.