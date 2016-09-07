Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will appear back-to-back at a town hall on military issues in New York..
- Donald Trump says he's open to allowing those in the country illegally to stay if they join military
- A 2009 email exchange between Colin Powell and Hillary Clinton is released
- Mike Pence breaks with Trump to talk about "birther" comments, says Obama born in Hawaii
- Trump ends his media blacklist of various news organizations, which included the Washington Post
Trump stands by tweet blaming sexual assaults in military on men and women serving together
