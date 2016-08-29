Trump trolls Clinton over Huma Abedin-Anthony Weiner split

Donald Trump is claiming that Huma Abedin's separation from her husband, Anthony Weiner, underscores Hillary Clinton's bad judgment.

"Huma is making a very wise decision. I know Anthony Weiner well, and she will be far better off without him," Trump said in a statement, barely an hour after news broke of the split.

"I only worry for the country in that Hillary Clinton was careless and negligent in allowing Weiner to have such close proximity to highly classified information. Who knows what he learned and who he told?"

Abedin is Clinton's longtime close aide and had stood by Weiner, the former congressman who resigned in 2011 after his sexual tweeting to other women became public.

She was with Clinton at the State Department, and questioned during the email server investigation, and is now with Clinton on the campaign trail.

On Monday, Abedin apparently had enough when Weiner's latest sexting scandal — with a Trump supporter — became an unwanted headline for the Clinton campaign. She announced she was separating from him.

"It's just another example of Hillary Clinton's bad judgment," Trump went on. "It is possible that our country and its security have been greatly compromised by this.”