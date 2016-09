As GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump courted evangelicals at the Values Voter Summit on Friday, he followed his recent practice of reading from teleprompters.

Trump, like many politicians do, has increasingly begun using the devices in recent weeks as his advisors have tried to keep him focused and on message.

A year ago, in the very same setting, Trump had a slightly different take on teleprompters: that people running for president should not use them.

“I see these beautiful teleprompters; believe me, I’m not using them,” Trump said last year. “You know, I said if you run for president, you should not be allowed to use teleprompters. Get these things out of here.”