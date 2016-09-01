latimes.com
Framed, Chapter 4: Prosecutors take on a legal power couple. Will they get justice?
Donald Trump heads to Wilmington, Ohio, on Thursday, a day after his whirlwind trip to Mexico and immigration speech reaffirming his promise to build a border wall.

Christine Rushton

Twitter flabbergasted at new 'Make Mexico Great Again Also' hats

Donald Trump first promised to “Make America Great Again.” Now, he and his supporters will extend the same pledge and “Make Mexico Great Again Also.”

After the GOP nominee visited with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in Mexico City on Wednesday, hats with the new phrase appeared on the heads of top Trump backers — former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.).

