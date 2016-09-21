'Unbearable' police shootings should become 'intolerable,' Hillary Clinton says

Hillary Clinton addressed “two very upsetting" deadly shootings of black men by police in Tulsa, Okla., and Charlotte, N.C.

“We have two more names to add to a list of African Americans killed by police officers in these encounters,” she said Wednesday at the start of a speech in Orlando, Fla. “It’s unbearable. And it needs to become intolerable.”

Clinton also expressed concern about wounds suffered by officers in Charlotte during protests of the shooting.

“We are safer when communities respect the police and police respect the communities,” she said.

Terence Crutcher, who was killed in Tulsa, was unarmed. Police said Keith Lamont Scott, who was killed in Charlotte, had a gun, an allegation his family disputes.

Trump addressed the Tulsa shooting earlier Wednesday while stumping in Ohio, saying he was "very troubled" by the case.

Referring to the officer who opened fire, Trump said, “Now did she get scared? Was she choking? What happened?”