Donald Trump campaigns Wednesday in Ohio. Hillary Clinton is still recovering from her pneumonia, but her campaign — including Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — continue to pack in events.

Sept. 14, 2016
5:57 a.m. Sept. 14, 2016, 5:57 a.m.

Video shows the aftermath of 69-year-old woman punched at a Trump rally

Christine Rushton

Video shows the aftermath of 69-year-old woman punched at a Trump rally

Dramatic video has emerged of people chasing down a man believed to have punched a 69-year-old woman on oxygen at a Donald Trump rally, showing the escalation of emotions from both protesters and supporters.

Shirley Teeter told a local ABC News affiliate that she attended the event in Asheville, N.C., to protest Trump. She recalls telling supporters outside the rally that they should start learning Russian — alluding to Trump's admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Then, she said, a man in front of her turned around and punched her in the jaw, knocking her down onto her backpack containing her metal oxygen tank.

“He turned around and just cold-cocked me,” she said.

Police issued a warrant for the man's arrest on charges of assault.

