Essential California: A state of emergencies

“Well. At 11:51 pm, we got a mandatory evacuation order. I woke up Jaclyn, who packed up her stuff and drove toward the fire to report. (Welcome to the mind of a journalist.) I could see not just orange smoke but actual flames now, coming over the ridge line toward our house. The image was arresting. We packed up our stuff. Neighbors were opening their garage doors and driving away too. Many said they weren’t sure where they would go. Cooper, our dog, picked up on the anxious vibes and tried to hide in a corner. But we grabbed him and headed out. Our three cars, in a procession. The roads were crowded with people evacuating, and there was so much smoke in the air driving down the 101 Freeway, I started coughing. But eventually we made it safely to my apartment in Los Feliz, where we all bunked for the night. Me, my parents and the dog.”