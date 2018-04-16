Today: ‘Mob Boss’ Versus ‘Slimeball’

Like many Angelenos, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong got his start far from L.A. before making it his home. Now, with his planned $500-million purchase of the Los Angeles Times and sister papers in Southern California, the billionaire is looking to invest in and bring stability to the media organization. As columnist Steve Lopez notes, so many of California's newspapers have foundered. Years ago, The Times became a tenant in its own historic downtown L.A building, so when the lease is up June 30, we'll be moving our headquarters to El Segundo. But the mission is to build on The Times' legacy. "The last bastion to the health of democracy are journalists," Soon-Shiong says. "We have to become a source of trust."