Today: The Horror of a Wildfire With No Warning

Seventy-seven people dead. Nearly 1,000 listed as missing. Some 50,000 residents displaced. More than 14,000 structures destroyed. As horrifying as the numbers from the Camp fire in Northern California are, they don’t tell the full story of those who were trapped, as the tires on their cars and soles of their shoes melted. Of the flames blown sideways by the wind, propelled so quickly from house to house that the trees around them remained unscorched. Of the emergency responders trying to ram their way through abandoned cars. Or of a woman pleading with her father not to go back into her childhood home, before seeing it collapse in flame.