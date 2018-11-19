Her political career under siege, Theresa May says 'Brexit' won't be any easier if she's gone

May’s previous mantra was that “no deal is better than a bad deal” but she intimately understands the details laid out in the 585-page draft Brexit withdrawal agreement and believes they will keep the economy stable, save jobs, enable the country to prosper and deliver on what 52% of Britons voted for in the 2016 referendum — to pull out of the EU. The proposed deal includes a $50-billion payment to the EU by Britain to secure a divorce. It also aims to ensure frictionless trade between Ireland, a country that will remain a EU member, and Northern Ireland, a British province that will leave the EU.