Couple's house burned last year and they are already rebuilding. But with more fire protection

But can it ever be considered safe up there, where Santa Anas howl? With recent droughts that could be tied to climate change, the Thomas fire could be a sign of more to come. On the other hand, it’s not as if the Deamers were living on the edge of a forest. There are grassy slopes nearby, but the Deamers hadn’t seen a fire anything like this, and they wanted to believe there wouldn’t be another in the years they have left.