Harvey Levin and Michael Avenatti are proof that salaciousness and statecraft have become one

All this crossing of streams — the future of the republic, the rule of law and the Kardashians — is not just morally unsanitary; it might be lethal for the body politic. And center stage are various tacky guys — including former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort — in overpriced suits with glittery cuff links. None of them could be trusted to Venmo you $10 for pizza.