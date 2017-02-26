Measure S stops developers from having their way with City Hall

City Hall is handing out runaway “spot-zoning” exemptions to luxury developers to build whatever they desire, wherever they desire to build it. The result: standstill traffic, environmental damage, pay-to-play tactics and skyrocketing rents.

Measure S gives the decision-making process back to the people. It makes City Hall work for us, not for the developers, special interests and lobbyists.

As a two-term mayor of Los Angeles, I speak from a place of both experience and deep concern for our city. I know how the city works. The current political environment is rife with corruption and backroom deals servicing land speculators and luxury housing developers over the needs of citizens. If passed, Measure S will hold our elected officials accountable again.

Specifically, it will preserve neighborhoods by preventing developers from building as big as they want. It will ban developers from writing their own environmental reports, an indisputable conflict of interest. It will stop pay-to-play dealing between developers and city leaders. It will move key planning hearings out of downtown and into communities. It will set a two-year moratorium on backroom deals that ignore local zoning. And it will require the city, with input from residents, to update the languishing, decades-old collection of community plans as well as the city’s general plan, which the City Council quietly voted to stop updating in 2005.

City officials and urban planners claim we have a housing crisis. From my vantage point, they created it by fixating on the needs of global and national developers whose motives run contrary to sensible planning. City Hall has stood idly by while 22,000 affordable apartments have been lost since 2000, pushing out an estimated 60,000 people.

Despite misinformation to the contrary, voters should understand that Measure S will halt for two years only outsized projects that would ignore local zoning. It does not stop 95% of developments that play by the rules, and it encourages developers to build 100% affordable housing.