President Obama has endorsed Rep. Scott Peters' bid for a third term in the 52nd Congressional District, the San Diego Democrat's campaign announced Thursday morning.

"I know Scott Peters and the people of his district could not have a better representative in the U.S. Congress fighting for their security, prosperity, and economic opportunity," Obama said in a statement. "Scott Peters is the real deal - a thoughtful, independent, hard-working leader who delivers for San Diego."

Peters received 58.9% of the primary vote. The second-place finisher, Republican businesswoman Denise Gitsham, got 16.2%

The seat is a target for Republicans this cycle, as the GOP strives to link Democrats who accepted donations from Rep. Ami Bera's father, who was recently sentenced to a year and a day in prison for illegally funneling cash into his son's campaigns.

The district, which includes a chunk of northern San Diego, along with the suburbs of Poway and Coronado, several universities and Navy and Marine Corps bases, has been known to oust incumbents.

Peters himself unseated GOP Rep. Brian Bilbray in 2012. He has been boosted throughout the election cycle by the Democratic Party, including Obama.

During a fundraiser in California last fall, Obama called Peters "one of the finest members of Congress."