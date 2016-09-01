latimes.com
Framed, Chapter 4: Prosecutors take on a legal power couple. Will they get justice?
Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. This year's legislative session is over after a very busy August. We'll spend September tracking the fall campaigns as they heat up, the 17 ballot initiatives and Gov. Jerry Brown's actions on the flurry of legislation sent to his desk.

Sept. 1, 2016
Lawmakers sang gospel as the California legislative session concluded

Sept. 1, 2016
President Obama endorses Rep. Scott Peters

Sarah D. Wire

(Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times)

President Obama has endorsed Rep. Scott Peters' bid for a third term in the 52nd Congressional District, the San Diego Democrat's campaign announced Thursday morning.

"I know Scott Peters and the people of his district could not have a better representative in the U.S. Congress fighting for their security, prosperity, and economic opportunity," Obama said in a statement. "Scott Peters is the real deal - a thoughtful, independent, hard-working leader who delivers for San Diego."

Peters received 58.9% of the primary vote. The second-place finisher, Republican businesswoman Denise Gitsham, got 16.2%

The seat is a target for Republicans this cycle, as the GOP strives to link Democrats who accepted donations from Rep. Ami Bera's father, who was recently sentenced to a year and a day in prison for illegally funneling cash into his son's campaigns.

The district, which includes a chunk of northern San Diego, along with the suburbs of Poway and Coronado, several universities and Navy and Marine Corps bases, has been known to oust incumbents.

Peters himself unseated GOP Rep. Brian Bilbray in 2012. He has been boosted throughout the election cycle by the Democratic Party, including Obama.

During a fundraiser in California last fall, Obama called Peters "one of the finest members of Congress."

Sept. 1, 2016
Loretta Sanchez sees an opening in California Senate race -- with GOP voters

Phil Willon

Rep. Loretta Sanchez makes her opening statement during the Senate debate in San Diego on May 10 (Hayne Palmour IV / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Rep. Loretta Sanchez makes her opening statement during the Senate debate in San Diego on May 10 (Hayne Palmour IV / San Diego Union-Tribune)

California Senate candidate Loretta Sanchez is reaching out to voters who may be turned off by having to choose between two Democrats on the November ballot.

Sanchez in recent weeks has popped up on a conservative talk radio show in San Diego to tout her record against "Islamic extremists" and also bragged about landing endorsements from two prominent Southern California Republicans.

To win in November, Sanchez may need to win over those Republicans, independents and moderates who feel disenfranchised by having to choose between two Democrats for Senate. 

Her rival, state Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris, leads in the polls and has the backing of President Obama and other top Democratic leaders.

