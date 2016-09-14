ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Sept. 14, 2016
California billionaire Tom Steyer announces support for November ballot measure to abolish death penalty

Jazmine Ulloa

California billionaire Tom Steyer on Wednesday threw his support behind a November ballot measure that would repeal the death penalty in the state.

Steyer, a potential gubernatorial candidate and the president of NextGen Climate, said California had spent $5 billion to put 13 people to death since 1978 — or $384 million per execution.

“The death penalty is an expensive and failed policy that California can no longer afford,” Steyer said in a statement. “Proposition 62 will save Californians $150 million a year, provide victims with swift and certain justice, and make sure no innocent person is mistakenly executed by the state.”

Proposition 62 would replace capital punishment in California for first-degree murder with life in prison without the possibility of parole. It is one of two competing measures on the future of the death penalty on the Nov 8 ballot.
  

