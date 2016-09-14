This is Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Here's what we're watching:
- Gov. Brown weighed in on several more bills Tuesday as he faces a Sept. 30 deadline to sign or veto proposals. He signed a ban on the breeding of orcas, but vetoed bills Tuesday that would eliminate taxes on personal items including tampons and diapers.
- Rep. Darrell Issa's Democratic challenger in the race for his congressional seat once faced accusations that he threatened his ex-wife.
- A California congressman is proposing a national Latino museum... for the third time.
- Here's a tally of the wins and losses from the 2015 and 2016 legislative sessions in Sacramento.
California billionaire Tom Steyer announces support for November ballot measure to abolish death penalty
