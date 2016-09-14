California billionaire Tom Steyer announces support for November ballot measure to abolish death penalty

California billionaire Tom Steyer on Wednesday threw his support behind a November ballot measure that would repeal the death penalty in the state.

Steyer, a potential gubernatorial candidate and the president of NextGen Climate, said California had spent $5 billion to put 13 people to death since 1978 — or $384 million per execution.

“The death penalty is an expensive and failed policy that California can no longer afford,” Steyer said in a statement. “Proposition 62 will save Californians $150 million a year, provide victims with swift and certain justice, and make sure no innocent person is mistakenly executed by the state.”

Proposition 62 would replace capital punishment in California for first-degree murder with life in prison without the possibility of parole. It is one of two competing measures on the future of the death penalty on the Nov 8 ballot.

