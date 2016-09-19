California lawmakers hope to expand fair-pay protections for women and people of color

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) on the Senate floor after her wage equality bill was approved last year.

California lawmakers are already looking to expand equal-pay protections less than a year after they passed one of the strongest wage-equality laws in the country.

Supporters say the law is already prompting more open dialog about pay in the workplace and is spurring employers to change their practices to ensure they comply.

Two bills to expand on the new law currently sit on Gov. Jerry Brown's desk. One would extend the law's protections to people of color and another would broaden rules against gender-based pay discrimination.