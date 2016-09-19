This is Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Here's what we're watching:
- Most Republicans in California's congressional delegation are taking a pass on the Democrat versus Democrat fall election for the U.S. Senate.
- On this week's California Politics Podcast, there could be a link to Gov. Jerry Brown's legacy in his decisions last week on extending farmworker overtime but vetoing two closely watched tax break plans.
- Voters in a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll support a $2 per pack increase in the state's tobacco tax, while opposing an effort to repeal the death penalty. They also favor extending income tax hikes on the state's highest earners, and strongly support Gov. Jerry Brown's plan to offer early release to more prison inmates.
You can find the archive of our August news feed here.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
California lawmakers hope to expand fair-pay protections for women and people of color
Latest updates
Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times