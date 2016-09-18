California Politics Podcast: Brown's legacy may be intertwined with bills signed and vetoed

This is Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Here's what we're watching:
- The U.S. Attorney's office has announced there will be no additional charges in the case of Babulal Bera, the father of Rep. Ami Bera (D-Elk Grove). The elder Bera was sentenced last month to a year and a day in prison for a money-laundering scheme that benefitted his son's campaigns.
- Voters in a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll support a $2 per pack increase in the state's tobacco tax, while opposing an effort to repeal the death penalty. They also favor extending income tax hikes on the state's highest earners, and strongly support Gov. Jerry Brown's plan to offer early release to more prison inmates.
- New oversight of construction contractors will take effect in 2017 under a law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in response to a fatal balcony collapse in Berkeley last year.
