How a pension deal went wrong and cost California taxpayers billions
Sept. 18, 2016
Sept. 18, 2016
Reporting from Sacramento

California Politics Podcast: Brown's legacy may be intertwined with bills signed and vetoed

John Myers

Two of Gov. Jerry Brown's most closely watched actions on legislation -- signing an expansion of overtime for farmworkers and vetoing a tax break on the purchase of diapers and tampons -- could loom large in discussions to come about his political legacy.

On this week's California Politics Podcast, we look at both recent decisions in light of the governor's history with the farm labor movement and his reluctance to think big about an overhaul of the state's tax system.

We also discuss some heated moments in the race for the U.S. Senate, and the last chapter in the saga of state Capitol corruption involving two brothers from a politically prominent Southern California family.

I'm joined by Marisa Lagos of KQED News and Anthony York of the Grizzy Bear Project. You can sign up to receive free weekly episodes on iTunesSoundcloud and other podcast services.

