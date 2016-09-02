California Politics Podcast: Wrapping up the legislative session

Lawmakers left Sacramento this week bleary-eyed after a late-night race to pass bills before the legal deadline of midnight Wednesday. And those final actions capped a very busy two years under the state Capitol dome.

On this week's California Politics Podcast, we take a look not only at the final big deals — including an agreement on spending the proceeds of the state's auction of greenhouse gas pollution credits — but at the overall record of the Legislature since it convened in December 2014.

That record includes a raising of California's minimum wage and new laws designed to reduce gun violence. It also includes the failure to craft a solution to the state's transportation woes.

I'm joined this week by Marisa Lagos of KQED News.