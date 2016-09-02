Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. This year's legislative session is over after a very busy August.
Here's what we're watching:
- California lawmakers join a Santa Clara rally in support of removing the judge who gave probation to the former Stanford student convicted of sexual assault.
- Gov. Jerry Brown convinced the state association of counties on Thursday to not oppose his prison parole initiative, Proposition 57.
- Here's a tally of the wins and losses from the 2015 and 2016 legislative sessions.
- We tracked everything in the final hours, so you can catch up quickly here.
- And don't miss vivid images from the close of the session captured by the L.A. Times.
California Politics Podcast: Wrapping up the legislative session
Latest updates
