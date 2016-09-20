This is Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Here's what we're watching:
- In a Tuesday appearance for her U.S. Senate campaign, California Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris said students from families bringing in less than $140,000 should not have to pay tuition to go to public college or community college.
- Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation Monday to impose new limits on the emissions of pollutants like soot and methane. Meantime, he has more than 600 bills left on his desk for action by the end of the month.
- Most Republicans in California's congressional delegation are taking a pass on the Democrat versus Democrat fall election for the U.S. Senate.
- On this week's California Politics Podcast, there could be a link to Gov. Jerry Brown's legacy in his decisions last week on extending farmworker overtime but vetoing two closely watched tax break plans.
Rep. Darrell Issa and Douglas Applegate trade barbs in attack ads
