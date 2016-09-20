Rep. Darrell Issa and Douglas Applegate trade barbs in attack ads

It’s game on in the hotly contested congressional race between Republican Rep. Darrell Issa and his surprisingly competitive challenger, Democrat Douglas Applegate.

The Applegate campaign released a new ad Tuesday, assailing Issa for endorsing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and accusing Issa of profiting off his eight terms in Congress.

Issa, with an estimated minimum net worth of $254.7 million, is the wealthiest member of Congress. He made most of his fortune in the 1990s while leading Directed Electronics Inc., a manufacturer of vehicle anti-theft devices.

“Just like Trump, Issa gamed the system to line his own pockets steering millions in taxpayer money to help properties he owned,” the narrator says.

According to Applegate's campaign manager, the TV ad will air on broadcast and cable TV stations that serve California's 49th Congressional District, which includes northern San Diego County and southern Orange County.

Voters in the district also received campaign mail from Issa that ripped into Applegate.

The mailer describes how Applegate was accused of harassing and threatening his ex-wife during their divorce proceedings and child custody battle more than 10 years ago. The mailer calls Applegate the "perfect candidate" of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Issa faces a strong challenge from Applegate, a retired Marine colonel from San Clemente.

The Vista Republican outspent Applegate by more than $600,000 in the June primary, but the Democrat still nabbed 45.5% of the vote, while Issa finished with 50.8%.