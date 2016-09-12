ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Here's what we're watching:

You can find the archive of our August news feed here.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

Sept. 12, 2016
5:31 p.m. Sept. 12, 2016, 5:31 p.m.

Gov. Brown makes overtime pay for nannies and other caregivers a permanent part of California law

John Myers

Gov. Brown makes overtime pay for nannies and other caregivers a permanent part of California law

(Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times)
(Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times)

Gov. Jerry Brown removed temporary provisions on Monday for overtime for nannies and other domestic workers, thus ensuring additional pay would continue for more than nine hours of work in a single day or 45 hours in a week.

The original 2013 law signed by Brown was set to expire on Jan. 1. The new law, Senate Bill 1015 by state Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino), will keep those provisions in place.

"This critically important legislation will allow domestic workers to continue receiving overtime now and into the future," Leyva said in a written statement.

Brown's signature on the bill came at the same time as news of his decision to also sign a controversial bill expanding overtime pay rules for farmworkers.

Nancy McFadden, the governor's top advisor, tweeted praise for both bills on Monday afternoon.

Latest updates

More from politics

The 10 biggest issues we're tracking in the California Legislature

Are you an independent voter? You aren't if you checked this box.

Follow every step of the 2016 presidential election with the Los Angeles Times Trail Guide.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
71°