- Gov. Jerry Brown signed a hotly debated bill Monday to expand overtime pay rules for California farmworkers.
- More than 235,000 voters had their choices in the U.S. Senate primary discarded because they voted for two candidates -- a mistake, says a new report, that could be because of confusion over the design of the ballot.
- The leader of the state Senate and other lawmakers traveled to Mexico City on Monday for meetings to boost economic cooperation.
- A new law attempting to crack down on the sale of fake celebrity autographs was signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday.
- Here's a tally of the wins and losses from the 2015 and 2016 legislative sessions.
Gov. Brown makes overtime pay for nannies and other caregivers a permanent part of California law
