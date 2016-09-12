Gov. Brown makes overtime pay for nannies and other caregivers a permanent part of California law

Gov. Jerry Brown removed temporary provisions on Monday for overtime for nannies and other domestic workers, thus ensuring additional pay would continue for more than nine hours of work in a single day or 45 hours in a week.

The original 2013 law signed by Brown was set to expire on Jan. 1. The new law, Senate Bill 1015 by state Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino), will keep those provisions in place.

"This critically important legislation will allow domestic workers to continue receiving overtime now and into the future," Leyva said in a written statement.

Brown's signature on the bill came at the same time as news of his decision to also sign a controversial bill expanding overtime pay rules for farmworkers.

Nancy McFadden, the governor's top advisor, tweeted praise for both bills on Monday afternoon.