New ad from millennial candidate says Santa Barbara congressional race is a question of 'stale vs. fresh'

There are two people running for an open U.S. House seat representing a scenic stretch of California's Central Coast: Democratic Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal and former Republican Capitol Hill staffer Justin Fareed. In case you can't tell that the 28-year-old Fareed is the younger of the pair, his ads work hard to hammer that point home. Check out his latest, "Stale vs. Fresh," which could be mistaken for a Subway ad.

Fareed's ads have turned heads since he first made a run for the seat in 2014 challenging Rep. Lois Capps (D-Santa Barbara), who is retiring. Those ads reminded viewers that he was once on the UCLA football team in college: his main ad featured him running through the district clutching a football. He lost in that primary.

His ads in 2016 have also drawn attention. One reader wrote the San Luis Obispo Tribune to poke fun at an ad featuring Fareed riding a horse, calling it "a clone of a cougarlife.com commercial." But longtime Central Coast political columnist Jerry Roberts called the ads "the campaign’s most eye-catching spots."

Some of Fareed's ads were cooked up by famous GOP ad man Fred Davis, best known for bringing the world the much-discussed "demon sheep" ad for onetime Republican U.S. Senate candidate Carly Fiorina.