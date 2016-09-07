ESSENTIAL POLITICS
New ad from millennial candidate says Santa Barbara congressional race is a question of 'stale vs. fresh'

Javier Panzar

There are two people running for an open U.S. House seat representing a scenic stretch of California's Central Coast: Democratic Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal and former Republican Capitol Hill staffer Justin Fareed.

In case you can't tell that the 28-year-old Fareed is the younger of the pair, his ads work hard to hammer that point home.

Check out his latest, "Stale vs. Fresh," which could be mistaken for a Subway ad.

Fareed's ads have turned heads since he first made a run for the seat in 2014 challenging Rep. Lois Capps (D-Santa Barbara), who is retiring. Those ads reminded viewers that he was once on the UCLA football team in college: his main ad featured him running through the district clutching a football. He lost in that primary. 

His ads in 2016 have also drawn attention. 

One reader wrote the San Luis Obispo Tribune to poke fun at an ad featuring Fareed riding a horse, calling it "a clone of a cougarlife.com commercial."

But longtime Central Coast political columnist Jerry Roberts called the ads "the campaign’s most eye-catching spots."

Some of Fareed's ads were cooked up by famous GOP ad man Fred Davis, best known for bringing the world the much-discussed "demon sheep" ad for onetime Republican U.S. Senate candidate Carly Fiorina.

Neither Davis nor Fareed's campaign responded when asked about who made the ad or if it will air on television.

Carbajal came in first place in the primary with 31.9% of the vote while Fareed claimed 20.5% of the vote, besting Republican Assemblyman K.H. "Katcho" Achadjian by just 2 percentage points or 4,805 votes.

Carbajal has long ties in local politics while Fareed is something of a new face in the region. Still, Fareed has tapped into large donor network that got him out of the competitive top-two primary with nine candidates on the ballot.

If history is any indication, Fareed has a tough road to victory in November: Democrats have a six-point voter registration advantage in the district and down-ballot Democrats tend to do well in presidential election years.

President Obama and Capps both won the district by roughly 11 points in 2012.

