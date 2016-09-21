Nail salon work rules, college voter registration boosted by Gov. Brown bill signings

This is Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Here's what we're watching:

A new Field Poll finds a 2-to-1 lead for Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate race.

A prominent gay rights group has rescinded its endorsement of some Assembly Democrats after they refused to vote for a closely watched bill during the end of the Legislature's session.

CalPERS board members were told Tuesday to lower their investment predictions, which would mean a larger pension burden on California taxpayers.

