New attack ad launches in Santa Barbara congressional race as outside spending grows by $1 million

The race to replace retiring Santa Barbara Congresswoman Lois Capps is already one of the most expensive in the country, with spending by candidates and outside groups totaling about $5.5 million.

Get ready for that number to go up by about $1 million before the month ends.

Outside groups affiliated with both parties are set to drop an additional $996,000 as the race between Republican Justin Fareed, a 28-year-old former Capitol Hill staffer, and Democratic Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal enters the home stretch.

First up is the House Majority PAC, a Democratic Super PAC that counts liberal mega-donors and unions as primary funders.

On Friday, the group launches a $328,000 broadcast ad in the Santa Barbara media market that criticizes Fareed for his support of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and highlights Trump's comments that women should face "some sort of punishment" if abortion is banned and they still seek the procedure.

Trump made the comment in March. Fareed told the Montecito Journal that he supported Trump's candidacy just before the June primary.

"Fareed’s embrace of Trump, who would even punish women seeking an abortion, reveals his true character," said House Majority PAC Executive Director Alixandria Lapp in a statement.

Meanwhile the National Republican Congressional Committee has placed a $668,750 broadcast ad buy that covers a time period between Sept. 27 and Nov. 8, according to a source tracking media buys.

The outside money adds more heat to a race that the Rothenberg & Gonzales Political Report recently said was more competitive than previously thought. They moved the race from the "safe for Democrats" to "Democrat favored." Another race handicapper, the Cook Political Report, still ranks the seat as "likely Democrat."

Democrats have a six-point voter registration advantage in the district and down-ballot Democrats tend to do well there in presidential election years. President Obama beat former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney by 11 points in 2012.

Fareed had $293,492 in the bank while Carbajal had $541,664 in cash on hand, according to FEC records filed in July.

The race has already attracted significant spending by super PACs and nonprofit groups. About $828,000 was spent by two Democratic groups — the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the House Majority PAC — on Carbajal’s behalf before Friday's latest buy.

A Texas-based group called Citizen Super PAC, which has drawn funding in part from from groups like the Republican Super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund and Ohio Coal giant the Murray Energy Corp., has spent $310,000 to support Fareed.