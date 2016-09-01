Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. This year's legislative session is over after a very busy August. We'll spend September tracking the fall campaigns as they heat up, the 17 ballot initiatives and Gov. Jerry Brown's actions on the flurry of legislation sent to his desk.
- Here's a tally of the wins and losses from the 2015 and 2016 legislative sessions.
- We tracked everything in the final hours, so you can catch up quickly here.
- And don't miss vivid images from the close of the session captured by the L.A. Times.
President Obama endorses Rep. Scott Peters
Latest updates
