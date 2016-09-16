Allegations fly as ad wars begin in Sacramento congressional campaign

Rep. Ami Bera's campaign issued a new ad Friday morning that uses local news coverage of allegations of sexual assault against his opponent, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.

The Sacramento Bee reported in July that in a court deposition 13 years ago, a female deputy at the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department accused Jones of making unwanted sexual advances, groping and kissing her when he was her supervisor, an allegation he denied under oath.

In a statement, Jones called on Bera to pull the ad down.

“Congressman Bera’s increasingly desperate campaign has sunk to a new low by airing an ad containing allegations that are not only 13 years old, but are patently false. I have denied these allegations repeatedly, including during testimony under oath. I have never been the subject of any internal complaint of misconduct of any kind during my 27-year career with the Sheriff's Department, and have consistently opened up my personnel records for review," he said.

The deposition was part of a case involving four female deputies who say they were retaliated against by superiors at the Sheriff's Department for complaining about unfair and discriminatory treatment. Jones led the department during the time referenced in many of the women's claims.

The ad is running online and on television, according to Bera's campaign.