Sept. 12, 2016
Sept. 12, 2016

Senate leader and lawmakers head to Mexico City for economic meetings

John Myers

Senate leader and lawmakers head to Mexico City for economic meetings

(David Butow / For The Times)
(David Butow / For The Times)

California's Senate leader is leading a group of 13 state legislators on a weeklong trip to Mexico City to discuss the economy, environmental issues and more.

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) and the group of lawmakers plan to meet with top Mexican officials over the next six days, the second consecutive year for the trip.

Lawmakers, who wrapped up their work in Sacramento for the year at the end of last month, also plan to participate in a symposium with the University of California to encourage study abroad opportunities between students in Mexico and California.

