Tobacco tax supporters release new television ad in state's most expensive campaign

You can view the ad here:

Backers of Proposition 56, which would raise the state's cigarette tax by $2 a pack, released a new television advertisement Tuesday, focusing on tobacco's effects on children.

The most expensive ballot measure going before voters in November is starting to heat up.

"Big tobacco’s motives are to keep tobacco prices down so that their customers, especially kids, will continue to buy their products," said Yes on 56 campaign spokesman Mike Roth.

Roth said the ad will begin airing on statewide television today.

Supporters of the tobacco tax hike include the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the California State PTA, the American Heart Assn. and billionaire investor and potential gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer. They have raised more than $15 million so far.

Opponents, chiefly tobacco companies Philip Morris and R.J. Reynolds, have contributed $56 million to defeat the measure. The No on 56 campaign unveiled its first television ad last month.

Staff writer Sophia Bollag contributed to this report.