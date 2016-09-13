This is Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Here's what we're watching:
- Gov. Jerry Brown signed two bills on Monday to expand overtime pay rules: One for nannies and other domestic workers, and one to expand overtime pay rules for California farmworkers.
- Opponents of Los Angeles County Republican Rep. Steve Knight launched a TV ad campaign on Monday attacking Knight's stance on abortion.
- More than 235,000 voters had their choices in the U.S. Senate primary discarded because they voted for two candidates -- a mistake, says a new report, that could be because of confusion over the design of the ballot.
- Here's a tally of the wins and losses from the 2015 and 2016 legislative sessions in Sacramento.
Tobacco tax supporters release new television ad in state's most expensive campaign
