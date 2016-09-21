Two Senate polls were released Wednesday — with very different results

Orange County Rep. Loretta Sanchez is either gaining ground on Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris in California’s U.S. Senate race or she’s dropping like a stone, according to two polls released on Wednesday.

A poll released by the Public Policy Institute of California found that Harris’ lead over Sanchez has narrowed. Among those likely voters surveyed, 32% favored Harris compared with 25% who supported Sanchez — a 7-percentage-point difference.

That’s down from the 18-point lead Harris had over Sanchez in the group’s poll in July.

But a new Field poll released earlier Wednesday found that 42% of likely voters in California favored Harris, compared with 20% who backed Sanchez — a 22-point difference.

That’s up from the 15-point lead Harris had over Sanchez in a Field poll in July.

The Public Policy Institute of California poll also showed that Sanchez was strongly favored by Latino voters, with 58% supporting her compared with 16% backing Harris.

The Field poll showed the two candidates running almost neck-and-neck among Latinos, with 35% favoring Harris and 34% favoring Sanchez.

Both polls showed that Republicans aren't happy with having to choose between two Democrats in the Senate race.

The institute's poll found that 65% of Republicans were either undecided or said they won't vote for either candidate. The Field poll found 67% of Republicans in that same boat.

The two Democrats will face off in the November election, setting the stage for the highest-profile contest between two members of the same party since California adopted a top-two primary election system.

In the June 7 primary, Harris received 40% of the vote and Sanchez got 19% among the 34 candidates on the Senate ballot. Duf Sundheim, a former chairman of the California Republican Party, landed in third place with 8%.