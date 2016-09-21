This is Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Here's what we're watching:
- Students at California public schools can be expelled for cyberbullying under legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday. Brown also signed bills that aim to help California public college students graduate on time, and to overhaul operations at the scandal-plagued Central Basin Municipal Water District.
- A new Field Poll finds a 2-to-1 lead for Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate race.
- A prominent gay rights group has rescinded its endorsement of some Assembly Democrats after they refused to vote for a closely watched bill during the end of the Legislature's session.
- CalPERS board members were told Tuesday to lower their investment predictions, which would mean a larger pension burden on California taxpayers.
Two Senate polls were released Wednesday — with very different results
