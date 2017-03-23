Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- House GOP leaders postponed a vote on their health plan until Friday
- White House acknowledges it doesn't yet have the votes to pass healthcare bill
- Claims of surveillance of Trump transition team raises far-reaching questions
- Senate Democrats plan filibuster to try to block Gorsuch nomination to the Supreme Court
- Obama defends Affordable Care Act as Republicans try to repeal it
- The Trump transition team's communications were swept up in U.S. spying, lawmaker says
President will likely be making calls 'throughout the night' on healthcare bill, aides say
|Brian Bennett
As Republicans scrambled for votes to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, President Trump will likely be making calls "throughout the night" to shore up support, a White House official said Thursday.
"I wouldn't be surprised if he is continuing to make the calls throughout the night," White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah H. Sanders told reporters.
GOP lawmakers decided to postpone the vote on the bill until at least Friday morning when it became clear that there weren't enough "yes" votes to pass it. The decision came only about an hour after White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that there would be no delay, and it appeared to catch the White House by surprise.
Even at this late hour, Sanders said that Trump was still open to hearing from lawmakers on "ways to make the bill better."