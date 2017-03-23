President will likely be making calls 'throughout the night' on healthcare bill, aides say

As Republicans scrambled for votes to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, President Trump will likely be making calls "throughout the night" to shore up support, a White House official said Thursday.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he is continuing to make the calls throughout the night," White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah H. Sanders told reporters.

GOP lawmakers decided to postpone the vote on the bill until at least Friday morning when it became clear that there weren't enough "yes" votes to pass it. The decision came only about an hour after White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that there would be no delay, and it appeared to catch the White House by surprise.

Even at this late hour, Sanders said that Trump was still open to hearing from lawmakers on "ways to make the bill better."