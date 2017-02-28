A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
The real goal of Trump's executive orders: Reduce the number of immigrants in the U.S.
|Brian Bennett
Behind President Trump ’s efforts to step up deportations and block travel from seven mostly Muslim countries lies a goal that reaches far beyond any immediate terrorism threat: a desire to reshape American demographics for the long term and keep out people who Trump and senior aides believe will not assimilate.
In pursuit of that goal, Trump in his first weeks in office has launched the most dramatic effort in decades to reduce the country’s foreign-born population and set in motion what could become a generational shift in the ethnic makeup of the U.S.
Trump says he'll keep his promises. Here are some of his biggest from the campaign
|Michael A. Memoli
President Trump will deliver on Tuesday his biggest speech since inauguration, an address to a joint session of Congress. The West Wing is keen to demonstrate that Trump is keeping his promises and will explain how.
With that in mind, it’s worth revisiting some of his signature campaign lines; check back tonight to see which ones we heard again from him in the House chamber.
The political time bomb at the heart of Republican Obamacare alternatives: higher costs for more Americans
|Noam N. Levey
Republicans came into office this year promising to rescue Americans from rising healthcare bills by repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act .
But the party’s emerging healthcare proposals would shift even more costs to patients, feeding the very problem GOP politicians complained about under Obamacare.
And their solutions could hit not only Americans who have Obamacare health plans, but also tens of millions more who rely on employer coverage or on government health plans such as Medicaid and Medicare .
Dan Coats faces Senate confirmation hearing to be top U.S. intelligence official
|Del Quentin Wilber
Dan Coats will be at the epicenter Tuesday of the bitter squabble between President Trump and the U.S. intelligence community, which the former senator from Indiana will lead if he is confirmed as director of national intelligence.
Coats is certain to be asked at his Senate confirmation hearing about Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential race, alleged contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russian authorities, and the president’s harsh criticism of U.S. intelligence agencies.
What happens when presidents give their first big speech to Congress
|Alene Tchekmedyian
President Trump on Tuesday plans to make his debut address to a joint session of Congress in a nationally televised speech expected to cover such topics as immigration, healthcare and the military.
The prime-time address comes as Trump looks to reframe his presidency after what many observers described as a chaotic first month in office that included a rocky rollout of a temporary travel ban focused on seven Muslim-majority countries, tension with allies including Mexico, and ongoing hostility toward the media.
Historically, presidents have used the opportunity to inspire optimism and hope about the future, even in dire circumstances. Here’s a look at how some presidents described the challenges facing the nation in their first speeches to Congress.