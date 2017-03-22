Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
After a day of trying to close the deal, Trump remains short on healthcare votes
|Michael A. Memoli and Lisa Mascaro
Despite President Trump’s personal appeals to lawmakers, the fate of the Republican healthcare bill remained uncertain Tuesday, as the fraught relationship between the president and congressional Republicans faces what could be a defining test.
“Honestly, a loss is not acceptable, folks,” Trump warned lawmakers, bluntly telling fellow Republicans that failure to pass the bill to repeal much of the Affordable Care Act could cost the GOP its majorities in the House and Senate.
The morning strategy session at the Capitol was the first time in his two months as president that Trump met with almost the full House Republican Conference that was elected with him in November. The membership reflects the disparate coalition of Republicans who aligned to make him their standard-bearer last year.
The question for the party now is whether that ideologically diverse group can govern.